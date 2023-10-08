The former winner of Big Brother VIP revealed that he has an infection

Over the last few hours the name of Tommaso Zorzi has returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? Through a series of Instagram Stories the former winner of the Big Brother VIP revealed that he went to the emergency room due to some health problems. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Tommaso Zorzi in the emergency room due to a suspect thrombosis. In recent days, some Instagram Stories have caused the influencer’s fans to worry a lot as he revealed that he went to hospital due to an infection. Fortunately the situation is not as serious as some might have thought.

VIDEO – PHOTO | Tommaso returned to Milan and went to the emergency room and has an infection in his ankle, he will have to take an antibiotic. Let’s hope it passes soon ✨ #tzvip pic.twitter.com/dMH1mwUgwS — Tommaso Zorzi Updates (@ZorziUpdates) October 6, 2023

Through a series of stories shared on his Instagram profile, the former winner of the Big Brother VIP revealed that a few days ago he noticed swelling on his leg associated with a strong ache. Due to the constant discomfort, which did not go away, the influencer decided to go to the emergency room.

As soon as the doctors examined him, they immediately thought it could be one thrombosis. These were Tommaso Zorzi’s words on the matter:

I came in as a suspected thrombosis, I’ll just leave you to imagine the serenity.

At this point the former gieffino he underwent a series of checks that eventually led to the diagnosis.

The former winner of the Big Brother VIP he had an infection that caused him pain and swelling of the leg. Tommaso will now have to follow a treatment based on antibiotics to solve this problem which has caused his fans to worry a lot.