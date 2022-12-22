After the farewell to Tommaso Stanzani, the ex gieffino has found love again: here’s who her new boyfriend is

Tommaso Zorzi never ceases to be talked about. Over the last the name of the winner of Big Brother VIP returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to what has emerged, it seems that the former gieffino, after the farewell to Tommaso Stanzani, has found love again. Let’s find out who her new boyfriend is.

For many weeks Tommaso Zorzi was at the center of the gossip news for the end of the love story with the former dancer of Friends Thomas Stanzani. Everything seemed to go well between the two even if in the end their love story foundered. According to the latest rumors, it seems that today the influencer has found serenity alongside his new one company.

To reveal the news of the new love by Tommaso Zorzi is the portal ‘thepipol_gossip’. These were the words of the page about the former gieffino:

Tommaso Zorzi has already rebuilt his life. He is now in Edoardo’s company, and he seems to have erased all traces of the dancer…

Tommaso Zorzi has a new love: who is Edoardo, his new partner

After the gossip has circulated, all fans of the former gieffino can’t help but wonder who is the new one love entered the life of Tommaso Zorzi. Always according to what was revealed by ‘thepipol_gossip’, it seems that his name is Edward Marchiorello.

The portal revealed that the two have made the decision not to follow each other on social media for private ways the news of theirs attendance, although it seems that Edoardo has appeared on social media alongside Tommaso Zorzi. To reveal the news is always ‘thepipol_gossip’. These are the words of the portal:

Tommaso had published a photo in the car in Cortina with him, two weekends ago then again in Amsterdam together…

At the moment, those directly involved have neither confirmed nor denied the gossip in circulation. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Tommaso Zorzi will expose himself about this gossip much talked about.