Tommaso Zorzi intervened in defense of the Bill against homophobia, transphobia, misogyny and ability, attacking the Vatican institutions which in these days are asking the Italian government to modify its contents because they would violate the revision of the Concordat.

The Vatican which challenged the revision of the Concordat of 1984 to try to block the DDL Zan and the progress.

According to the institutions of the Vatican, the Bill against homophobia, transphobia, misogyny and skill would not respect this document containing a series of agreements between Italian state is Vatican.

Today Thomas Zorzi, supporter of the DDL Zan, intervened in his Instagram stories to express your disappointment.

Tommaso Zorzi’s support for DDL Zan

Thomas Zorzi introduced the speech with a good dose of irony, but his thoughts expressed it and clearly: the time has come to vote and approve a Drawing of law that protects all citizens, and there is no sacred institution that can get in the way of this evolutionary process of society.

The conductor de Point Z posted some stories in which a stick of palosanto burns to chase away the negativity, but also the detractors of DDL Zan:

“Light your palisanti against the evil eye, against envy, against the coffins that speak ill of you behind your back, against the people who are angry with you for no reason, against the Vatican that breaks ic ****** i sul DDL Zan even if the DDL Zan it is nothing more than a “love your neighbor as yourself” in the form of Drawing of law and if they want to start talking, then they start paying the IMU as we have all done for years. “

The dig at all veiled towards the homophobia of the Church

Thomas Zorzi he then posted, always in his stories, the screenshot of an article with the unhappy words of a clergyman in the title, Don Gino Flaim, who declared that he could understand pedophilia, but not homosexuality, thus highlighting that the attempt to hinder DDL Zan on the part of ecclesiastical institutions would be more linked to a concept of homophobia, which not of Agreed.

The intervention of Thomas Zorzi concludes by reiterating a basic concept, namely that State Italian is layman and that therefore concepts related to religion should not hinder the progress of the laws in this country, and that, for this reason, according to what the Vatican, Thomas Zorzi he is not interested.

