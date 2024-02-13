Tommaso Zorzi, born in Milan in 1995, he is an Italian television host, writer and commentator. The young man, through his social channels, communicates with his fans, talking about every topic and issue. His rial debut at 2016 with “Richness” aired on MTV. The program shows the life of young people belonging to wealthy families. In the same year, he launches a fashion app, his great passion, “FashTime”. In 2020 he participates and wins The “Big Brother VIP” and donates all the winnings to charity. Over the years, as a commentator and presenter, he has endeared himself to the Italian public and beyond. And today, through his account of Instagramdecides to send a very specific message regarding his beloved's illness Priscillaa sweet one 3 year old kitten.

Scottish Fold

Tommaso Zorzi3 years ago, decided to buy a sweet kitten, named Priscillaone Scottish Fold. This breed, of Scottish origins, is known for its characteristic ears, due to a genetic mutation, which makes them fold forward. And, precisely from these two characteristics, the name of the breed derives, Scottish for its origins and Fold which means “folded”. Tommaso, notices that from what period his kitten starts limping and therefore decides to take her from veterinarian. And today, in his video, she explains the response to the life she has made and sends a important message.

In fact, the presenter explains that, a Priscilla has been diagnosed osteochondrodysplasia, a pathology that involves a disorder in the development of bones and cartilage. So Priscilla is in pain and can't jump and run like other cats. But, what she focuses on Thomas, is the origin of this pathology, which apparently is linked to race. In fact, the genetic mutation which, causes the Scottish Fold to have folded ears, would also cause this bone disorder.

Zorzi brings to light an important and delicate problem, namely how man, by manipulating nature, creates problems that are often irreparable. Now, Priscilla will be subjected to cyclical pharmacological treatments, which will allow her to suffer less, but she will not be a cat like the others. Tommaso sends a decisive and important message:

I'm making this video to start talking about this topic, it's not the only breed that has been genetically modified by man and suffers for this reason, but I'm talking about my experience and I believe that we need to stop selling Scottish breeds. Fold.

These genetic manipulations, to which many breeds of animals have been subjected to achieve goals beauty standards, often cause many other health problems for our furry friends. So, as he also points out Thomas in his video, it would be advisable to do our best to read up before getting an animal. In many countries, the breeding of some breeds, both dogs and cats, is prohibited precisely for these reasons.