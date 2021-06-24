This morning Tommaso Zorzi used his Instagram stories to show his support for Britney Spears and talk about the conservatorship that deprives her of almost all freedom, the #FreeBritney movement and the dramatic intervention in the classroom of the queen of pop.

Britney Spears, in virtual audience in the Stanley Mosk Courthouse of Los Angeles she finally spoke in the courtroom about the oppression suffered by the conservatorship entrusted to her father which would prevent her from any form of freedom that one would expect from a person of almost forty.

Thus, after years of battles by the fan-created #FreeBritney movement, the singer expressed all her pain and told about her slavery, eventually coming to the decision to denounce her family.

This morning Tommaso Zorzi spoke in support by Britney Spears in hers Instagram stories, telling the tragic story of a pop diva deprived of her individual freedom.

Tommaso Zorzi tells the story of Britney Spears

The dramatic story of Britney Spears it is known to the whole world. A world-famous singer who has been under the full control of her father for thirteen years through what she is in States United is called “conservatorship“And that in all this time the singer lived, according to her recent story in the classroom, in conditions of almost slavery.

Today Thomas Zorzi told the story of Britney Spears in his Instagram stories:

“Wednesday Britney was finally heard by a judge, left a deposition lasting about 25 minutes in which for the first time she spoke the whole truth, pointing her finger at his management and above all his father that for over thirteen years have kept her in a state that she defines as almost slavery. I remind you that for thirteen years for the state of the California she was as if she were incapable of understanding and willing and everything related to her finances, her job, her family, all vital decisions, but even just being able to go out of the house alone, were subject to approval by the management and his own father. “

After explaining the conservatorship of which Britney Spears would practically be a victim, Thomas Zorzi spoke of the deposition away web of Britney Spears which took place yesterday during the virtual hearing in the Stanley Mosk Courthouse of Los Angeles and lasted twenty-five minutes:

“Britney first of all she said she was exploited, crying every day and being depressed. That she was forced to work ten hours a day seven days a week under threat that if she didn’t they would deny her to see her children and boyfriend, and for the state they could, as I remind you that Britney it was as if she was incapable of understanding and willing, therefore completely orchestrated by his own team. She said she was forced to still have a spiral as hers father and its management they did not want her to have other children; he asked to be allowed to have free access to his accounts again; he obviously asked to be able to interrupt this protection on his part father and his management; she asked to be able to sue them and said she thought they should be in prison and said her biggest dream today is to have a son and of to get married. “

Tommaso Zorzi’s support for the FreeBritney movement

Lastly, Thomas Zorzi, as fan raised with the music of one of the gods of pop, he expressed all his support for Britney Spears and movement #FreeBritney, developed on social in recent times to claim the singer’s right to regain possession of her own life: