Tommaso Zorzi is back on Instagram: the judge of Drag Race Italy had been forced in recent days to suspend his account following repeated hacker attacks that could have jeopardized the security of his data. The explanation of his suspended profile was given by Tommaso Zorzi himself via Twitter.

Tommaso Zorzi: the suspension of the account

Guys due to a repeated hacker attack, I closed my Instagram account as a precaution and temporarily. I'll be back soon 💖

The suspension of the profile Instagram from Tommaso Zorzi dates back to last September 18th. From the morning, in the searches within the platform social, his account no longer appears in the results.

Shortly after, the explanation is provided by the same Zorzi through his account Twitter. Indeed, it would appear that repeated attacks hacker they would threaten his profile, forcing the judge to Drag Race Italy to make the decision to suspend your page as a precaution:

“Guys due to a seizure hacker repeated, I closed my account as a precaution and temporarily Instagram. I’ll come back soon”

Tommaso Zorzi: the return

This morning, fans of Thomas Zorzi however, they received the hoped-for news: the profile Instagram of the judge of Drag Race Italy has been rehabilitated and the announcement comes immediately with a story in which the former gieffino exclaims a very happy “I’m back!“.

Also on Twitter, Tommaso Zorzi he warned of his return on Instagram, and in a short time his profile is back to being very active through several stories.