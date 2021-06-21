While Discovery + has not yet confirmed the presence of Tommaso Zorzi among the judges of Drag Race Italia, rumors have leaked according to which the conductor of Il Punto Z will attend the jury in wonderful drag looks designed for him.

The news has been running unofficially for some time now, and even if we are still awaiting the response from Discovery +, which has not yet confirmed or denied, it would seem that Thomas Zorzi will sit among the judges of the first Italian edition of Drag Race, lo show dedicated to art drag.

In these hours a further indiscretion has also circulated: it would seem that the winner of the Great Brother Vip 5 will be present in the jury in total drag, with clothes specially made for him.

Tommaso Zorzi in drag

Thomas Zorzi has shown many times his ability to move with ease in a pair of vertiginous heels, but theart drag it is much more, and as reported by Santo Pirrotta ad Every Morning, it would seem that the conductor de The Point Z will be ready to enter the scene in drag as a juror.

The indiscretion, as such, does not bring with it particular details: therefore we do not know if Thomas Zorzi whether or not he will have a stage name, nor what will be the inspiration for the personality his character will have drag, but it would seem that an important fashion house is already working on some incredibles costumes specially designed for him.

The first edition of Drag Race Italia

For years the public has wanted to have the version Italian of Drag Race, and it would seem that from 2022 it will be satisfied.

The show dedicated toart drag will be brought in Italy from Discovery + after the US format launched by the world legend of drag queen RuPaul in 2009 it was taken up over time by numerous other countries such as Spain, England, Thailand, Canada, New Zealand is Australia.

Not much is known about the structure of the Italian version of the show, who will be the jurors in addition to the probable Thomas Zorzi, who will be in charge, nor if there will be super guests.

But surely the public will want to see many challenges during the various episodes, between clothes spectacular, catwalks iconic and masterful lip-sync.

