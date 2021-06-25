Tommaso Zorzi arrived in Puglia and, as was to be expected, immediately joined his boyfriend (not yet formalized) Tommaso Stanzani: the former student of Amici 20, in fact, is in Otranto because he will be part of the dance troupe of the event by Battiti Live, conducted by Elisabetta Gregoraci.

Even if the two have never formalized the relationship, they no longer hide and, even on this holiday, there was immediately the opportunity to pose together on Instagram. Tommaso Zorzi, in fact, after complaining about the sultry heat he found in Puglia and showing the beautiful hotel room where he will stay to his followers, he immediately reached Tommaso Stanzani, fresh from the rehearsals on stage together with Elisabetta Gregoraci, host and godmother of the Battiti Live event.

Tommaso Zorzi: happy with Stanzani

After rehearsing for the evening on the main stage, Tommaso Stanzani was able to embrace Tommaso Zorzi, who was not even present at the celebrations for his maturity. The influencer posted a video on Instagram in which they appear super smiling and happy next to each other and, looking at the lip of Tommaso Zorzi, you can also guess a “love” whispered to the dancer.

“Here comes the sun”, this is the song chosen as the soundtrack of their meeting. These days, therefore, Tommaso Stanzani not only will he be the protagonist at Battiti Live, in the first great experience after his adventure at Amici 20, but he will also be next to him Tommaso Zorzi.

Since the two have already posted on Instagram, there will most likely be a way to see more shots of Zorzi is Stanzani together: even if no official statement has yet arrived on their sentimental bond, it is clear that the influencer reached Puglia only for the dancer and the dedications of love will not miss!