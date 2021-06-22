Tommaso Zorzi, after spending a weekend in his grandmother’s house in the country with his family, has revealed what are the next plans for the summer. The influencer will fly to Puglia for a week, where there will also be Stanzani, engaged in Battiti Live: are they a coincidence or is it a love escape?

Tommaso Zorzi, after a very intense period from a professional point of view, where he has never stopped since winning the fifth edition of the Big Brother Vip, he is taking a few days off to recover his energy. After a weekend spent in her grandmother’s country house, together with her family, the influencer unveiled plans for the next few weeks.

In addition to a trip to Sicily, which is scheduled for the first week of July, there is another stage that awaits Tommaso Zorzi: the Puglia. The influencer, in fact, told his followers:

“It is hot in Milan, it is very hot and these are the last days that I am here because then on Friday morning I leave and go to Puglia, to Otranto for a week”.

Tommaso Zorzi: in Puglia with Tommaso Stanzani?

The choice of destination for Tommaso Zorzi it does not seem to have been entirely accidental. In Puglia, in fact, there will also be Tommaso Stanzani: the former dancer of Friends 20, who has been dating the influencer for some time, has taken the final exam and is preparing to leave with the ballet company that will perform during Live beats, whose start is scheduled for this weekend.

Tommaso Zorzi is Tommaso Stanzani they left sweet comments under the photos on Instagram, but they haven’t been seen together for some time, perhaps because the commitments of both could not match: now, with the arrival of summer, there will be an opportunity to spend some day in the beautiful scenery of the Puglia together?

Zorzi did not mention Stanzani, but it seems to be no coincidence that both will be in the same place and during the same days: the love, apparently, keep swollen sails!