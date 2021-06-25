This morning, on the occasion of the last episode of Every Morning, Giovanni Ciacci announced that he wanted to leave the world of TV after having lent a whole year to the famous report cards. In his Instagram stories, Tommaso Zorzi makes irony about it.

This morning John Ciacci announced live ad Every Morning, on the occasion of the last episode and therefore of his latest report cards of celebrity outfits, to be willing to leave the world of TV.

The statement from the star hairstylist and costume designer sparked the irony of Thomas Zorzi than through his Instagram stories gave birth to a series of amusing curtains concerning his own Ciacci. In fact, there would be no good blood between the two.

Giovanni Ciacci’s criticisms of Tommaso Zorzi

The hatred Ciacci–Zorzi it would seem to have arisen from the statements of John Ciacci at the time of the entry of Thomas in the house of Big Brother Vip 5.

Read also: Ciacci taken ill: saved by Adriana Volpe

The costume designer on that occasion accused him of being devoid of inventiveness from the moment he entered the reality one declared herself soubrette, same thing said by Ciacci to Dancing With The Stars.

No wonder then Thomas Zorzi let slip the irony towards his detractor.

The irony of Tommaso Zorzi

In learning therefore that John Ciacci it will most likely abandon the TV, Thomas Zorzi snon spared himself in sarcasm, pretending to be deeply saddened by this morning’s news.

“A low blow” he says sarcastically, and again: “No come on please think again, please you are in time do it for us!”, All with a goliardic smile that shows all his humor.

To exaggerate in commenting on the story, the winner of the Big Brother Vip 5 he also posted a picture of a mourning Victorian dress, joking that with this news, he will only come out dressed like that from now on.

Finally, after announcing on the balcony that “It is not an exercise, John Ciacci drop the TV “, Thomas Zorzi he pretended to call President of the Advice Mario Dragons to ask to resolve this “dramatic” tragedy.