These are the words of the former gieffino: “Everything went well”

Over the past few hours the name of Tommaso Zorzi returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. This time, however, the sentimental issues of the ex gieffino have nothing to do with it but more serious reasons. The influencer shared some social shots that portray him on a hospital bed. Let’s find out together what happened.

In these days Tommaso Zorzi has announced to his followers that he has undergone surgery. In detail, the former competitor and winner of Big Brother VIPconfessed to having undergone an operation of circumcision. These were his words about it:

I’m finally circumcised. Good morning, I wanted to tell you that everything went well, and that I wish the effect of this morphine would never end.

Tommaso Zorzi, therefore, wasted no time and decided to break the silence immediately after the operation. Following the concern of the fans, the former gieffino has decided to provide more updates to his followers.

These were some of the words written by the influencer:

So update, I recovered from the effect of the sedation, in the end I did it under local anesthesia, but sedated. It was a slightly more complicated operation than expected, in the sense that I postponed it for years, if I had done it ten years ago it would have been easier, the urologist told me that everything will go back to working as it used to .

And, continuing, theformer competitor of the Big Brother VIP he reassured his followers this way:

I’m drinking buckets of water because until I pee they won’t discharge me, and the good news is that they should discharge me today, I won’t sleep here.

It goes without saying that Tommaso Zorzi’s decision to show himself on the hospital bed on social media has created quite a few controversy. Alongside those who sent the influencer a message of wishes for a speedy recovery, those who strongly could not be missing criticized the former gieffino. At the moment the controversy continues but Tommaso Zorzi tries to silence all the negative comments about him.