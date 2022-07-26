Tommaso Zorzi ends up in the crosshairs of the controversy on the web, that’s what happened

Without a shadow of a doubt Tommaso Zorzi is one of the most loved and respected influencers in the web world. Recently, the famous TV personality decided to allow himself a few days of relaxation while Tommaso Stanzani was forced to face a mourning. In light of this, numerous have emerged on the web controversy. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Lately Tommaso Stanzani he found himself facing a serious death in the family. In recent days the not no of the well-known dancer. The announcement was made by himself through a photo posted on his Instagram profile. These were his words accompanied by sadness expressed by an emoticon:

Hello grandfather.

Needless to say, Tommaso Stanzani fans haven’t thought twice about it to comment the post in question expressing all theirs condolences. In fact, many have addressed the condolence to the famous dancer.

However, at the time of mourning, Tommaso Zorzi was enjoying a few days of vacation. In this way she has decided to tell hers summer days to his followers:

I developed a kind of Sicilian narcolepsy, I’m just sleeping. Even if I’m on the beach, I sleep, get home and sleep. All right, today I’m going to the beach for another nap. I needed this vacation.

Tommaso Zorzi responds to the haters

In light of this, the influencer ended up in the crosshairs of the controversy on the web to which he decided to respond immediately. In fact, with these words the person concerned has replied to a tough guy comment by a user: