Soon we will see Tommaso Zorzi in the jury of the very first Italian edition of Drag Race. The show will air from November on Discovery Plus and from today the winner of the Big Brother Vip 5 will live in Rome for the entire time of the program’s recordings.

Roman transfer for Tommaso Zorzi: the winner of the Big Brother Vip 5 he was in fact chosen as one of the three jurors who will take part in the first edition of Drag Race Italy, reality show dedicated to art drag, born in the United States from the brilliant mind of RuPaul.

Besides him, too Priscilla And Chiara Francini they will be part of the jury that will evaluate the performances and the challenges that will constitute it show.

Drag Race Italy will air from November on Discovery Plus and for needs related to registrations, Tommaso Zorzi will live in Rome in the next days.

Tommaso Zorzi: the arrival in Rome

“Got on the train for Rome. I am very excited.”He writes like this Tommaso Zorzi in his Instagram stories, announcing that today the former gieffino went to Rome, where it will remain for the time of filming of Drag Race Italy, which will air on Discovery Plus starting from November.

Tommaso Zorzi will then leave Milan for a few weeks, but he will carry his beloved dachshund with him Guild. Priscilla instead, his cat, equally adored, will remain in Milan, entrusted to the care of Cristina Bugatty, actress linked to the winner of the Big Brother Vip 5 from a great friendship.

In his stories Tommaso Zorzi also showed the script photo of the first episode of Drag Race Italy: with the text covered to avoid spoilers, the future juror added “You will love the ending“, Quoting Cesare Cremonini’s Buon Viaggio.

The coincidence during the GF Vip 5

Many times Tommaso Zorzi he told his people followers like RuPaul’s Drag Race was his favorite program and how much to be part of the first Italian edition of this one show be for him a dream that becomes reality.

Today in his Instagram stories re-shared an excerpt from a daytime of the GF Vip 5 in which, in completely unsuspecting times, speaking with Filippo Nardi, explains how much he would have liked that Drag Race arrived in Italy: