A Verissimo speaks of Tommaso Zorzi and Tommaso Stanzani. In fact, he arrived in Silvia Toffanin’s living room the former gieffino who told not only about his partner’s jealousy. But also of the couple’s future plans. Tommaso Zorzi, in fact, hopes to crown with her boyfriend a dream of love that she has been chasing for some time, ever since she met him.

The boyfriend of Tommaso Zorzia dancer by profession, is quite jealous, as the former gieffino himself said:

He is the second boy I brought into the house, but with the first I was still young. My mum and Tommy feel very often about their cabbage too. It’s nice. Finally that little picture of a mill family has been created. Did Thomas say it’s not easy to be next to me? He is not even for me. He imagines for others.

Silvia Toffanin also asked Tommaso Zorzi if by chance there is a marriage in sight. And the former Big Brother contestant, now 27, said it’s not a priority at the moment, but it could be a chance to throw a party.

How is our couple dynamic? Very relaxed, very free, also because he, being younger, needs to invite friends over, to be on their own terms. I am the first to leave him the freedom to do so. Do you want to go dancing alone? Just do it. Do I want to go dancing alone? I can not. Is he jealous? Uh, yeah. He is jealous. I am a fake not jealous. Let’s say I’m too proud to be blatantly jealous. Maybe I check it. Marriage? It’s something I like because I really like parties. So it’s an excuse to throw a party. However, I’m not a fan of weddings. I would like to crown our love with a wedding, a party, but it is not something I aspire to that much. I aspire to be together for a long time, regardless of marriage.

Tommaso Zorzi and Tommaso Stanzani together for a year

The couple have been together for almost a year. The dancer had long been desired, also because he had just finished the experience at Amici di Maria De Filippi. Zorzi saw him right there and wrote to him on Instagram.

After some time, however, the winner of Big Brother Vip 5 and the former Amici dancer have decided to start a love story (official date 7 May 2021), which still seems to be going well.