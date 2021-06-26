The couple, now very official and beloved by fans, will spend a romantic week in a wonderful farm in Puglia. In Tommaso Zorzi’s Instagram stories, the two show the beauty of the place where they will spend the next vacation days.

Yesterday Thomas Zorzi reached in Puglia her boyfriend Thomas Stanzani, engaged in Otranto with the show of Beats Live, on whose stage he performed with several ballets.

After supporting him during the evening, The winner of the Great Brother Vip 5 and the former student of Friends 20 they moved today to a farm, always in Puglia, to spend a romantic week of holidays together.

Tommaso Stanzani dancer for Battiti Live

During the evening of Beats Live, Thomas Zorzi it was in backstage to stand by and support Thomas Stanzani, in the dance troupe of the show, who performed during the event and was appreciated by the whole audience.

Thomas Zorzi last night he posted various Instagram stories in which it is seen Thomas Stanzani dance while he yells sweet encouraging phrases at him so that from the stage he could feel all his support and pride in him.

In return, between one performance and another, Thomas Stanzani posted a story where you see it Thomas Zorzi let loose to the rhythm of the songs brought on stage last night and joke that he was, in fact, the real dancer of the couple.

The holiday in the masseria

After the artistic commitments of Thomas Stanzani, the couple moved to a farm, always staying in Puglia, to spend a week of holidays together alone, away from any professional commitment.

In the Instagram stories of Thomas Zorzi the couple appears serene and ready for a well-deserved rest in a dream setting, far from the city frenzy and immersed in the nature of the Apulian countryside.