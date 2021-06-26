In the comments to one of her Instagram stories, a mother thanks Tommaso Zorzi for teaching her to welcome her son’s coming out in the right way. Tommaso Zorzi, proud to be a reference figure for inclusiveness, shows the message in the stories.

Thomas Zorzi has always been very active in favor of community LGBTQ +. In fact, there are many occasions in which the winner of the Great Brother Vip 5 spoke out in support of the rights of the rainbow community, defending its ideals and battles for equality, not least, the fight to vote and approve the DDL Zan.

Today, on the day of Pride, Thomas Zorzi posted in Instagram stories the screenshot of a touching message sent to him by a mom who thanks him for teaching her to accept the coming out of the son.

A mother’s words of gratitude for Tommaso Zorzi

Thomas Zorzi has posted just today, in which in many cities of Italy it will be the day of Pride, lo screenshot of an message very touching in his Instagram stories.

A mom, answering one of his stories, wanted to thank him for teaching her the value ofinclusiveness so as to have been able to positively welcome the coming out of his son:

“This has nothing to do with a bitch but I wanted to tell you. I have a twelve year old son who came out and I have to thank you if I was up to supporting him and not judging him, you take everything very naturally and lightly. Thank you Tommy. “

The pride of Thomas

“These are my successes”. With these words Thomas Zorzi commented in his story Instagram the message received from this mother who was able to face the coming out of his son and support him in the best possible way thanks to the example of Thomas Zorzi, which has always fought for the rights of community LGBTQ +.

And even if today he will not be present at the Pride, is always ready to support this important event, as he has also mentioned in other of his stories.

