Tommaso Zorzi has decided to let off steam in a very decisive way on Instagram, commenting on the “old guard” of the world of television. According to the influencer, in fact, it would be time to make a change and leave room for the youngest: “I always see the same heated soup,” he said.

Tommaso Zorzi he indulged in a harsh outburst on Instagram, in which he attacked the “old guard” of Italian television, stating that, according to him, the time has come to give space to some new face that, even if inexperienced, can bring a breath of fresh air to the small screen.

After the victory at GF Vip 5, Tommaso Zorzi he launched himself decisively towards a television career. In his opinion, however, there is not enough space for young people. Without naming names, the influencer stressed that the “old guard” on the small screen continues to combine some really sensational slips. The reference, perhaps, is to the speech of Barbara Palombelli on the femicide that caused so much sensation.

Tommaso Zorzi: room for young people?

Tommaso Zorzi, as usual in very direct language, he stated:

“Hearing some last-day statements from old guard leaders, it wouldn’t be time for a generational change? So their bitches shoot them at home and limit the damage ”.

Not only, Tommaso Zorzi pointed out how several television curtains are now embarrassing: “Is it possible that there isn’t a presenter who says: guys this makes fuck, it’s not done! “.

The influencer had words of praise, however, for the young man Ludovico Tersigni, defined as a “breath of fresh air” in the current context where the space for experimenting and for young people is very limited. Of the old guard, however, there is someone who will always remain in the heart of Zorzi: it’s about Franca Leosini, one of the most loved journalists by the influencer. “With all that my favorite remains Franca for ever”, wrote Zorzi posting a photo of the presenter.

The appeal from Zorzi will it be welcomed by some television author?