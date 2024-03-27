Tommaso Verdiniwho ended up under house arrest last December 28 as part of the investigation by the Rome Prosecutor's Office into the Anas orders, he asked to agree to a sentence of two years and ten months. A request on which the prosecutor's office will have to express its opinion. In recent weeks the prosecutors in Piazzale Clodio had also requested and obtained immediate judgment for Fabio Pileri, Tommaso Verdini's partner in Inver. In the investigation, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Paolo Ielo, crimes of corruption and auction rigging are hypothesized.