Milan: from De Ketelaere to Chukwuemeka. And Tommaso Mancini heats up the track in attack

Waiting to understand how the yellow will end De Ketelaere (arm wrestling with Bruges that is about to end: Zyech, Zaniolo And Zielinski alternatives), Milan looks at the 20-year-old from Aston Villa Chukwuemeka in midfield (Renato Sanches seems a step away from PSG) and accelerates for the Vicenza forward Tommaso Mancini (18 years old on 23 July): the Rossoneri are ahead of the competition made up of Juventus and Empoli (also several clubs abroad are monitoring him: from Sevilla to Benfica and, in the past, Klopp’s Liverpool also attempted the offensive , but the boy preferred to continue his growth in Italy).

Tommaso Mancini, who is the Vicenza forward (compared to Ibrahimovic) that Milan likes

Tommaso Mancini is the new jewel of Italian football and of Vicenza: the Milan coup would probably make the Rossoneri president a happy dubbing Paolo Scaroni, Vicenza doc (among other things he has been a member of the club since February 2019 after having been president from 1997 to 1999). Also because the striker of the Venetian club really seems to have everything to be predestined. Meanwhile, the debut with the first team at 16 years old (January 4, 2021 with the victory on the Brescia field for 3-0, then 12 appearances in Serie B): exactly as happened to his illustrious fellow citizen, Roberto Baggio (38 years earlier). But more than the Divin Codino, Tommaso Mancini is somewhat compared to Gianluca Scamacca (next shot by West Ham, a deal worth over 40 million for Sassuolo) and a bit a Zlatan Ibrahimovic both for physique (he is 190 centimeters tall), technique, character and also for the passion for martial arts. The sense of the goal is refined: in the youth selections he imposed himself as a thoroughbred bomber and made the whole process of the youth national teams up to the Italy Under 19. Next stop the Under 21. Dreaming of Milan and Mancini’s blue ….

