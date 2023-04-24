The director of Rai Tre, Franco Di Mare, should make himself heard with journalists: it doesn’t matter what political color they are

Thomas Fotigroup leader of Brothers of Italy in the House, he does not send them to say. And so after the broadcast Half an hour more aired yesterday on Rai 3 he blurted out: “One more time Lucia Annunziata never misses an opportunity to express his contempt for this government, launching yet another harsh attack for no reason. The last pearl of him is to define this “a 25 April different from all others: a 25 April of denial of rights. But what rights are you talking about? What rights would the Meloni government be denying?

Photos then he doesn’t forget the past and so he called attention to an episode that took place some time ago and which caused quite a stir. “It is against all balance in information that those who are called upon to perform a public service function express themselves so biased towards the Government. A government that – like it or not the Announced – is the result of the vote of the Italians. After the direct bad word during the confrontation with Minister Roccella, today there is a relapse. Just like when, in 2013, the then national secretary of the PdL, the same presenter allowed herself to affirm, addressing the center-right ‘you are unpresentable’. In short: Lucia loses her hair but not her vice”.

