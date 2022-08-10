Tommaso Eletti talks about Noemi Bocchi for whom he had a crush on in the past

Following the separation between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi, numerous gossip emerges on the web featuring the former football player and Noemi Bocchi. This time it was to throw a new bomb Tommaso Eletti who has released some statements on the alleged flame of the former Roma captain. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

According to some rumors that on the web are becoming more and more insistent, Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi would be engaged in one secret relationship which would have caused the end of the marriage with Ilary Blasi. Day after day the issue is enriched with more and more details, especially since one was released bombshell: Noemi would be pregnant.

Now, in these numerous rumors that of Tommaso Eletti is added. The former competitor of the Big Brother Vip and of Temptation Island has released some unpublished revelations on the alleged partner of Francesco Totti.

In detail, the former gieffino described the woman as a very person cultured for which in the past he himself had taken one cooked. These were his words:

She doesn’t seem like a ‘man eater’ to me, as I know her she will have thought a lot about her choice to stay with Totti […] I had lost my head for Noemi, I tried with her but she never gave me rope. “My marriage is over, now my priority is the children”, she told me. I didn’t know she was with Totti, no rumors reached me. Also because she, after refusing me, she left my life.

It’s not all. According to what the former competitor of Temptation IslandNoemi Bocchi would have felt a lot flattered when her friends would point out the unbelievable similarity with Ilary Blasi.