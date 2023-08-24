The perennial confusion between right and left





Thomas Cerno (48) is a sui generis character of Italian political journalism and falls into that band that can be defined as the “eternal swingers” and that is, those who once are on the right, you turn around, and zac! you find them on the left and so on in a spinning top motion that would put even Newton and his prized differential equations in difficulty.

Do we want to talk about opportunism or perennial confusion?

To the readers the arduous sentence.

For those interested in its previous history which has the charm of the Salgarian adventure, we refer it to this article

Which shows his embarrassing commute.

Suffice it to say that he made his debut in politics back in 1995 when he ran for the right with the National Alliance in the municipal elections of Udine, but was rejected by the electorate.

So, shortly after, we find him on the left assistant to the deputy mayor of Udine of the PDS and then appears, mysteriously like Zelig, in the Amato II government as press officer of an undersecretary.

Finally, in 2018 ours makes it and finally enters the Senate with the Democratic Party, where the exchange game starts again. He leaves the Democratic Party, enters the mixed and then returns to the Democratic Party.

Despite having been a director of Arcigay, he declares himself against the Zan decree.

Since last year he has been director of L’Identità, “conservative newspaper” and so here we go again, now answered right. It should be noted that Cerno, in his journalistic career, was co-editor of Repubblica and director of L’Espresso, that is, the most sinister left imaginable.

In short, the Friulian seems to be a kind of Nicola Bombacci who spent his life swinging between Lenin and Mussolini and with this he ended up in Piazzale Loreto.

But let’s go back to the present or almost.

Some time ago, following Berlusconi’s death, the former senator made a couple of speeches that left spectators dumbfounded because they literally didn’t understand what he meant, seasoning the obscure speech with mysterious allusions to a certain “hill of De Andrè”.

