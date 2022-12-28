Tommaso Cerno and Stefano Balloch married: the civil union in Cividale, celebrating

Thomas Cernoformer senator of the Democratic Party, previously director of L’Espresso and currently director of the newspaper L’Identità, and Stefano Ballochformer mayor (Forza Italia) of Cividale del Friuli, yes united civilly today, December 28, after eight years of love. It was Franco Grillini, noble father of the Italian LGBTQIA+ movement, long-time parliamentarian and always a point of reference for the community, who sealed the civil union in the deconsecrated monastery of Santa Maria in Valle in the presence of the spouses’ family and friends.

The two spouses they have known each other for thirty years, but only ten years ago they met again, after Stefano has had a partner for a long time; Cerno himself told it in Novella 2000: “Stefano had a relationship with a woman, with whom he had a daughter, Giada, who is now 18 years old“. The two would have waited for the girl to come of age before getting married. “We had already decided 4 years ago to join, but Giada was in full adolescence and it could be problematic for her”. But – as Cerno tells Novella – it would have been Giada who confessed to her father and her partner her desire to see them more united.

