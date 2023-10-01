The actor Tommaso Accardo has died, he was 84 years old. On TV, he was Fiorello’s ‘sidekick’ in a series of commercials. Fiorello remembered him with a post on X, greeting ‘Tommasino’. Accardo, born in the province of Trapani, lived in Mentana, on the outskirts of Rome. During his career he has also acted in some films, including Mezzo massimo, mezzo sinno – 2 calciotori senza balloon” from 1985 with Gigi and Andrea, and has participated in some TV series, including 3 episodes of Boris in 2008.