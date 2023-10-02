Tommasino Accardo, Fiorello’s historic sidekick, dies: the memory of the showman

Tommasino Accardo, Fiorello’s historic sidekick on television and in many commercials, has passed away at the age of 84. Last night the showman remembered him on X with a photo showing them together: “hello Tommasino”, the greeting from the host.

Born in Gibellina, in the province of Trapani, on 26 March 1939, he worked as an extra on television and in the cinema. In 1985 he starred in the film “Mezzo Diritti Mezzo Sinsina – 2 Calciatori Senza Ballo”, with Gigi and Andrea but what made him known to the general public was his participation in “Stasera pago io”, Fiorello’s variety show aired on Rai1 from 2001 to 2004.