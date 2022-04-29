Garbiñe Muguruza makes her debut this Friday at the Mutua Madrid Open 2022, where last year she did not get past the first round against Croatian Petra Martic. A year later, the Spaniard arrives at the Caja Mágica as the seventh seed in the tournament, but faces a difficult draw. The Australian Ajla Tomljanovic will be Garbiñe’s first opponent (she dominates 3-2 head-to-head) in Madrid.

Schedule: What time does Tomljanovic – Muguruza start?

The first round match of the Mutua Madrid Open between Ajla Tomljanovic and Garbiñe Muguruza is scheduled on the third turn of the main court, the Manolo Santana Stadium. The first match of the day, at 11:00, will be Jill Teichmann against Petra Kvitova. Sakkari-Keys will be played next, with the Muguruza match next. Therefore, It is estimated that the match will not start before 2:00 p.m. local time.

Television: How to watch Tomljanovic – Muguruza?

RTVE has the broadcasting rights of the WTA event in Madridand will broadcast live and open Garbiñe Muguruza’s first match in the tournament against the Australian Ajla Tomljanovic. The meeting will be broadcast on the Teledeporte channel.

In AS you can also follow a wide coverage of the tournament, with direct of the main matches, like this one, between Tomljanovic and Muguruza. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most impressive images of the meeting and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as the match is over by our tennis specialist from the Caja Mágica in Madrid.