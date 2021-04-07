Tomiii 11, a little fan of video gameYou are accomplishing something that is rarely accomplished. Make the gamers put aside your differences for a common goal.

Several months ago we told you the story of Sarmand 22, a child whose dream was to be youtuber before dying from illness; However, thanks to the union of several video game communities they managed to get their mother a recognition plaque.

On this occasion, a similar phenomenon is occurring through social networks, and thousands of gamers are coming together to achieve that Tomiii 11As a child with cancer, fulfill your dream of being famous by doing what you love the most.

Gamers Unite for Tomiii 11

This week several communities of Facebook They began to show the story of a little YouTuber who recently started his career making videos.

Communities like Birth Gamer, Filosoraptor, Halo Memes, The Last Geek and many others, began to join together under the same request, to make the community of the little one grow and see its content to obtain the long-awaited plaque of recognition.

The concrete details about the life of Tomiii 11 They are not entirely clear, but in several publications it is mentioned that he suffers from brain cancer, which has charged the operation of one of his eyes and an arm as a bill.

Despite these difficulties, the Chilean youtuber always maintains a good mood and shares with his subscribers a bit of his day-to-day life, in addition to his passion for games like Minecraft.

In less than a week Tomiii 11 reached a total of 561 thousand subscribers, and the number continues to increase every second, showing that it may possibly reach the coveted million in a matter of hours.

Beware of Tomiii Imposters 11

Unfortunately, not everything is good, and some profiteers, seeing that the petition was going viral, began to create false channels to get subscribers and generate profits with the image of the child.

These imposters have the same name but fewer subscribers and videos, so if you want to support Tomiii 11, you can. from this link, which takes you to the official channel.

We wish you every success, and I hope this is just the start of your long career, Tomi.

