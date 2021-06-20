When we talk about the Chilean child Thomas Blanch, better known as tomiii 11, your name from youtuber, we told them that he had passed one million subscribers on his channel in Youtube.

Currently, it is close to 10 million. They are great achievements, but it took someone ‘special’ to recognize it. Who are we referring to? Well, nothing less than this video service, which should still give this guy recognition.

Tomiii 11 gets its YouTube gold plate

For some reason he hadn’t given it to her. But this week things changed. Through your account at Instagram, this child revealed that he has already received his respective award.

This is how it is recognized that it has reached the one million affiliate mark. The message shared on this social network says ‘Thanks papus, I just got the gold plate, I won it thanks to you, I love you very much’, and is accompanied by the respective photo.

‘We’ll celebrate with milk, daddy!’ Tomiii 11 receives award for best YouTuber of the year

There you can see tomiii 11 next to their parents with this recognition granted in Youtube. Here it should be noted that it only has 8.9 million affiliates.

If it continues with this success, it should reach 10 million this year, for which it would receive the diamond plate. This is a record few youtubers reach. The fact is that 2021 has smiled at Thomas Blanch in more ways than one. Do not forget that he has already received another award.

Now it must reach 10 million for the diamond

Its about Copihue de Oro, which recognizes it as one of the best streamers. Everything he has achieved is thanks to his charisma, and the support of many people.

Among them the influencer Philosoraptor, as well as streamers well known and popular. Among them are Ibai, AuronPlay, TheGrefg, The Rubius and others. It is in this way that this little one’s dream of becoming youtuber became reality. But how far will it go?

That only time will tell, because the race of tomiii 11 you’re just taking off. What is clear is that his fans are waiting for him to publish a new video where he shows in more detail the plate they sent him from Youtube.

Now, before finishing it should be noted that the name of the account in Instagram already changed. Originally, it was that of matapaco_dog. The one that is current is tomiii_11youtuber, so that they are not lost.

