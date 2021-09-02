The dream of Tomiii 11 It was to become a great youtuber and shortly before his terrible loss, it seemed that he had achieved the impossible. However, his community of fans would not sit idly by after this news was confirmed by his family with Mega news. So, they decided to get to work to give her one last gift.

After having reaped fruits such as exceeding one million subscriptions, having been the winner of the Copihue de Oro Awards on chili and his recent nomination to the GIGA Awards, Tomiii 11 there was still a goal to reach: YouTube Diamond Button. This award is given to a small group of channels.

And, in order to have it, you need to exceed 10 million subscriptions. This goal is achieved by less than 0.1% of channels of Youtube, just over 500 have reached this historic milestone. And, now one of them is Tomiii 11.

During the early morning of Thursday, September 2, 2021, the Tomiii 11 managed to exceed that number of historical subscriptions. This began to grow rapidly through their fan community and the internet with the event. # Tomiii1110millones.

The goal of this event was to remember this Chilean youtuber and reach 10 million subscriptions, to achieve this there were even live broadcasts that closely followed how he was growing more and more:

And, finally, it was achieved, ‘papus’. The diamond is at home.

Who was Tomiii 11?

So, the diamond button of Tomiii 11 It will come to your family who will have it as a gift for their little one. And, the internet has shown what it is capable of when it joins, but do you know how this all started? The April 7 from 2021, Thomas Blanch, uploaded a video to his channel Youtube with the only desire to become a great youtuber.

But, his story grew rapidly when the internet community came together to carry out this dream, he says. Facebook As the Philosoraptor who posted a message of support for this young man youtuber became the engine for Tomiii 11 and his fans.

This one simply said ‘it’s our time to make a child happy’. This was continued by other industry greats such as AuronPlay.

His audience reacted quickly to the request for Tomiii 11 who managed to be in the streaming awards of his country, the Copihue de Oro which recognized him as one of the best streamers in the region. And, he had recently been nominated by the Giga Awards. Now your family will receive a small posthumous gift, the long-awaited diamond button from Youtube.