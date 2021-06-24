The new season of This is War featured Tomi Narbondo, a young Uruguayan athlete. Very little is known about this character, who recently received a visit from his family in our country.

In a recent report by Magaly Tv, the firm, it was announced, after exchanging information with the Uruguayan press, that the ‘warrior’ has a history of gender violence, since he attacked and threatened his ex-partner, the Argentine model Macarena herrera.

“Now let’s talk about the new reality boy that is integrating This is war. What happens is that neither sounds nor thunders, nobody has realized that he is a member of the ‘warriors’. But, Who is Tomi Narbondo? (…) we have spoken with his ex-girlfriend (…)“Said Magaly Medina before presenting the note.

Likewise, the Uruguayan’s ex-partner came out to give her testimony after being violated by the athlete.

“(…) He takes pills because he is bipolar and has fits of anger. I had a somewhat toxic relationship, it was the girlfriend and I spoke with his psychologist and he told me that he was bipolar. He has fits of anger, he is very violent, he has pushed me, pulled by the hair, is shown as very good. Their attacks of anger are of physical violence ”, commented the model.

In addition, the Magaly Medina program showed a video and audios where the Tomi Narbondo threaten Macarena Herrera.

Tomi has been romantically linked with his partner from This is War, Ducelia Echevarria, after traveling together to Cusco.

According to Cantabria Foundation Aid for Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity or CADAH FoundationAlthough the episodes that bipolar people go through are more extreme than just mood swings, it is a myth that they are more violent than people who do not have this disorder.

