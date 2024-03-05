Home page World

From: Eva Burghardt

Press Split

Charly the cat had been missing for almost a year and a half. Now he has suddenly reappeared and is back with his owners.

Bochum – What exactly Charly did in his absence will probably remain a mystery for the time being. One thing is clear: after 16 months in the big, wide world, the brown tom with the big, green eyes is back with his owners. Charly was at the animal shelter in Bochum a few days ago (NRW) has been submitted, reports wa.de.

Charly the cat probably lived in another household in the meantime

It happens again and again that an animal disappears for a long time, says a spokeswoman for the Bochum animal shelter in an interview calf. Shortly before the end of 2023 was about the cat Gucio once traveled from Berlin to North Rhine-Westphalia – and back again. Charly had been missing since Halloween 2022. Then last week he showed up again. “He sat on the fifth floor of a residential building in Bochum-Hustadt for several days,” reports the spokeswoman. Animals that are outside for a long time or are abandoned react differently to such experiences, says animal psychologist Ebru Yildirim.

Charly the cat was missing for 16 months – now he's back. © Bochum Animal Shelter

Charly was probably staying in another household for a while. “It was very clean and well-maintained,” says the spokeswoman. “If he had lived on the street, that wouldn't have been the case.” But when Charly no longer disappears from the hallway in the apartment building, the residents notify the animal shelter. They reacted exactly right, because Anyone who finds a homeless animal should get help, says Silke Hankamer, board member of the Bottrop animal shelter, in an interview with wa.de.

Owners welcome tomcat Charly again – “a nice story”

When Charly arrives at the animal shelter in Bochum, the employees read the cat's chip – and thus find the actual owners. “Here you can see how important chipping and registering is,” writes the Bochum animal shelter on Facebook. Charly's owners then pick up the cat from the animal shelter and look visibly happy, as can be seen in a photo.

“Such moments are always very emotional,” says the animal shelter spokeswoman. “That can be very stressful.” The Bochum animal shelter reported the story in a post on Facebook. It was shared 27 times. The users comment below. “What a beautiful story,” one person wrote. “But there was luck on both sides that there could be a happy ending.” (ebu)