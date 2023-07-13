Limited Run Games and the developers of Whoopee Camp have announced an improved version of Tombs! For PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC (published on Steam). Known in Japan and the United States as “Tomb!” the title is part of a Limited Run Games project involving the “Carbon Engine” and a list of more than twenty titles which also includes this one.

First launched on the PlayStation in Japan in December 1997 and arriving in Europe in August 1998, Tombi! was directed, produced and designed by Tokuro Fujiwarawho will work together with Limited Run Games on this new edition that will take advantage of the Carbon Engine and will be able to count on a new soundtrack composed by Harumi Fujita. We don’t yet know if the iconic original soundtrack will be featured in this version of the game.

Tomba!, like the other announced titles, does not yet have a release window. See the announcement trailer below.

Tomb! – Announcement trailer

Source: Limited Run Games