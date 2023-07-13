From the first shared details we learn that the director, producer and designer Tokuro Fujiwara is working with Limited Run Games on this new version of Tombi!, together with the composer Fujita Harumi who will create the new soundtrack of the game.

Limited Run Games and development studio Whoopee Camp will publish Tombs! the great classic of the 1997 PS1 era known in the USA as “Tomba!”, on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC in an improved version with the help of emulation software Carbon Engine . The announcement was accompanied by a trailer showing the game’s opening sequence, which you can view in the player below.

Tombs! returns to consoles and PC thanks to the Carbon Engine

The Carbon Engine with which this re-edition of Tombi will be made! is an emulation software created in-house by Limited Run Games that allows the publisher to produce very accurate ports and with which it aims to breathe new life into rare, highly sought after or otherwise no longer available games and make them accessible to more consumers, collectors and developers. The program uses emulation as a basis, and then builds elements such as user interface, rendering, audio, data handling, controller inputs and other features, such as trophies.

We are therefore not talking about a real remake, rather than an updated version that will certainly boast several improvements, which however have not yet been revealed by Limited Run Games.

Likewise they were not indicated price and release dateso we just have to wait to find out more.