Traps in Las Vegas

It’s hard to think of a worse start for Formula 1 in Las Vegas. The very fast track citizen he saw the cars turning for only a few minutes before the Red flag which stopped the session and then did not restart. The manhole indicted hit first by Esteban Ocon’s Alpine (whom he caused frame breakage) and then by Ferrari of Carlos Sainzwas located in one of the points fastest on the trackin the very long run straight of the Stripalmost in the area of Bellagio fountains. On that stretch, a few minutes earlier, Leclerc had passed by 341 km/hand Lewis Hamilton in the wake of Sergio Perez had already reached the peak of 348.

Following the live data we saw the Sainz telemetry “freeze” at the moment of impact, a typical signal from a control unit which stops transmitting data, whether due to a breakdown of the connections or of the control unit itself. However, it is not such a common thing, in several years we have only seen it happen in really important impacts, to give an example, it happened when Mick Schumacher destroyed his Haas in Monaco, breaking it into two sections or when Romain Grosjean had the famous accident engulfed in flames in Bahrain. This gives an idea of ​​how violent the impact of the SF23 number 55 was and how much of a “shock” the entire car suffered.



A snapshot of the collision

The data stopped at the moment of impact, giving us a snapshot of it, including the speed, recorded at 306 km/h. Sainz was in the middle of the straight, in eighth gearto over 320 km/h when he found the yellow flag, exposed in that stretch after the passage of Ocon. From the data we see the Spaniard go immediately on the brakes, but barely manages to start slowing down before hitting the bottom of the manhole. The telemetry data stops suddenly, and from the steering wheel you can see how it immediately appears Power Unit alarm messages which goes off almost immediately with a request to stop the car. The violence of the impact and the consequent shaking of the car evidently not only caused this the bottom was destroyed, but also caused damage of some kind to the propulsion unit systems. It is difficult to estimate such damage to the Ferrari from the first images, it could also be damage electrical connections you hate hydraulic componentsrelatively simple to repair, which then sent the unit correctly in protection. However, it will need to be evaluated carefully the frame of the single-seater, clearly put to the test by such a violent impact, with the risk of damage, as happened in Ocon, or even just cracks, which when they concern the chassis have great impact in terms of safety and performance.

The entire track to be verified

The i’s are obviously hugesecurity implications if a track is not properly prepared, especially a track as fast on average as the one in Las Vegas. Let us remember that a similar event had already happened to Baku in 2019, when Russell’s Williams suffered a similar fate to Sainz’s Ferrari, but it must be recognized that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix certainly did not have the same anticipation and the same investments as the current Las Vegas race. A hard blow for Liberty Media and for Formula 1, which will have to try to make him forget as the weekend continues. Finally, the sports directors’ request to extend the second free practice session by 30 minutes to allow in some way to recover a part of the first, given the particularity of the route and conditions, but the work for the restoration of the track and the check all the manholes present However, it will take time and it will not be easy to find a way to do everything with such a compressed agenda, including night time. We’ll see what the Race Direction decides and how this already particular weekend will proceed, but it definitely started off on the wrong foot.