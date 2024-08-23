It was the distant 1997 and like many boys of my age I came into contact with Tombs! thanks to the very famous demo on the first PlayStation. After playing it over and over again and getting stuck at the same point every time, I decided I would do anything to get my hands on the full version of this wonderful title. Tombs! It was a particular and somehow innovative title, which mixed platform and RPG with an anime style that reminded me a lot of the first series of Dragon Ballwhich I am convinced the team of Whoopee Camp was inspired to create what would later become a two-part series.

Almost thirty years later, when the original copies of the first Tombs! For PS1 they have reached crazy figures, Limited Run Games And Tokuro Fujiwara Of Whoopee decide to give us a new edition, for modern platforms, of what has now become a classic. Available from August 1st, Tombs! Special Edition has brightened our summer… but not everything that is pink smells of flowers. Let’s find out why.

Title: Tombs! Special Edition

Platform: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

Analyzed version: PlayStation 5 (EU)

Type: Adventure, RPG

Players: 1

Publisher: Limited Run Games

Developer: Whoopee Camp, Limited Run Games

Tongue: Italian (text and dubbing)

Release Date: August 1, 2024

Availability: digital delivery , retail (Limited Run Games)



, DLC: Nobody

Notes: known in Japan and the United States as “Tomba! Special Edition” We reviewed Tombi! Special Edition with a PlayStation 5 code provided to us for free by Limited Run Games via Keymailer.

Better pig than…

This first episode of the duology of Tombs! (Tomb! in the Asian and American continents), begins when our savage protagonist wakes up after being ambushed by some Komabutthe strange anthropomorphic pigs that we will find ourselves fighting during our adventure. Tombs will realize that he has been robbed of the bracelet, the only memento of his grandfather, and will head towards the Village of Beginnings to try to recover it. Here the inhabitants will direct him towards the Old Centenarywho will tell him the legend of the seven evil pigs and their obsession with everything that is gold. Tombi is then tasked with defeating and capturing the leaders of the Komabuta scattered throughout the world, but in the meantime he will have to deal with numerous problems that will put his (and our) already limited patience and his truncheon to the test. trigger easy.

Made with 3D scenarios and 2D characters, Tombs! It presents itself as a (mostly) horizontal scrolling adventure and sections in which we will find ourselves exploring villages with an isometric view. During the exploration we will also be able to advance on different levels of the scenario, discovering secrets and collecting useful objects to complete the “Events”. This name refers to all the missions, both main and secondary, that the title is full of: we will unlock and complete them continuously, speaking with NPCs, reaching certain points on the map, collecting objects or simply carrying out certain actions.

These events will be collected in a special menu screen, which will help us find our way around the game, because the events are so many and will alternate so frequently (especially at the beginning) that otherwise you would lose the thread of the adventure. A particular feature of Tombs!at least as far as we are concerned, is the Italian translationwhich will often make you smile for how many grammatical, gender and typing errors it contains. Sometimes you will wonder why the icon of an object represents something while its name describes something completely different, or what the hell the name of a certain event could mean. But those who played it back then will appreciate it and feel at home and I assure you that you will feel a surge of emotion as soon as you hear the Centennial Essay in our language.

Damn the devil

Although I remembered the original title with pleasant nostalgia, after a few hours I realized how Tombs! has aged badly, both in terms of aesthetics, due to the mere 1:1 porting, but also in terms of gameplay, which now seems dated and at times frustrating. We are faced with a version of the game virtually identical to the originalwith a graphic upscale that alone is not entirely convincing and leaves a lot to be desired. I wish they had committed to polishing up by offering a real HD version of the game to alternate with the original, as in the case of the remake of Wonderboy IIIto name one. The only improvements made are the presence of bezels for the sides of the screen and the possibility of enable scanline filter, too bad that both preferences are “forgotten” every time we start the game and we will load the game. In addition to this we will be able to save at any time and rewind the game in case of errors, but these are really now essential options and certainly not something to shout about.

You can choose between the original soundtrack and the rearranged one, one of the strong points of this Special Editionit’s a shame that the original Japanese opening is not present in any way, nor the English one present in the original European edition. The opening movie of this new version instead features an instrumental piece that certainly doesn’t have the same impact as the sung ones. Instead, the inclusion of a considerable amount of extra content is to be praised, from the entire soundtrack to a boundless series of graphic materials that include original sketches, manuals, covers, advertisements and more.

Who do we recommend Tombi! Special Edition to?

The modern platform edition of Tombs! It is especially recommended to those who played the title in the late 90s and have it in their hearts. The original edition is very difficult to find due to the high costs and this porting is the perfect opportunity to relive an experience that, perhaps, you had as a child. However, I cannot say the same for those who have never had the chance to know Tombs! before now. As already said, even overlooking the visual aspect the title has aged a lot from a gameplay point of view and not everyone might find themselves at ease.

Contains a good amount of extra content

It will make those who appreciated it feel at home then

The rearranged soundtrack is excellent Little effort in porting

Why do loading times take so long?

The Italian translation always makes you smile

What happened to the original opening?