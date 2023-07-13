Last night was held the Limited Run Showcase 2023, one of the most anticipated gaming conferences of the month of July. limited Run games is a company known for repurposing physical versions of games that would otherwise be digital only.

During the conference, the games that will be printed by the company during 2023 and 2024 were presented, among which numerous welcome returns: let’s go and discover them!

Among the most striking announcements we certainly have Tombs and Gex: the two mascots of the PS1 era will return to the market after a long absence and will be re-proposed on today’s consoles with updated graphics via Carbon Engine.

With regard to Tombs we will have a port of the first chapter of the series, while gex will return with the entire trilogyreleased between 1994 and 1999: the platforms that will host these returns will be: PS5, PS4, PC with Steam, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X / S (but only for Gex).



Other announcements worthy of note certainly are Clock Towerthe port of the beloved 16-bit style survival horror arriving in early 2024 e Shantae Advance: Risky Revolutionporting of the chapter of the famous platform genius released on Game Boy Advance.

We also mention the physical versions of theOdencat’s Paradise Collectionwhich will contain the two hits for Nintendo Switch and Mobile Bear’s Restaurant and Fishing Paradise and of Double Shakesa brand new platformer arriving in 2024.

If you are curious to know what the others have been announcements made during the conferencewe refer you to Official Limited Run Games YouTube channelwhich published all the trailers presented during the event.