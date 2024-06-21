Limited Run Games And Whoopee Camp have announced the arrival of Tombi! 2 (Tomb! 2 in Japan and North America) on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The release is expected during 2025.

Tombi! 2 was originally released on the first PlayStation in 1999 in Japan and in 2000 in Europe and North America, and it is the first time it has been released on other platforms. As in the case of the first episode, it is a remaster made through Carbon Engine. Let’s see the announcement trailer below.

Tombi! 2 – Announcement trailer

