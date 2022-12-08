One of the criticisms leveled at current Formula 1 is that overtaking depends too much on the DR extension. The FIA ​​has therefore taken note and is ready to shorten the areas in which the mobile wing comes into operation as early as 2023. Nikolas said so Tombazistechnical director of the Federation.

“In some races it may be necessary to reduce the DRS zones. We don’t want overtaking to be, as we say, inevitable or easy, there still has to be a fight. If this isn’t there, or it’s too fast, or you just see a car overtaking and pulling away, it’s worse. You have to find the right balance“, these are the words of the Greek engineer to journalists, who therefore would prefer that there were no overtaking, if they are to take place in ultra-facilitated conditions such as the functioning of the DRS.

In the latest technical regulation, the FIA ​​promoted a car concept that would allow those behind to be less aerodynamically susceptible to the flows generated by those in front. The package has worked and this year we have admired overtaking even in complex bends: the situation related to the DRS remains to be resolved, which too often led to easy maneuvers, to the point that the drivers don’t even try to defend themselves from overtaking. For now, the hypothesis of using the mobile wing with a lap in advance of what is happening now remains in the freezer: however, the Federation has not ruled out news on this side in the future.