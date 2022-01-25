About three seconds to less than half the difference: Nick Tombazis, head of the FIA ​​as regards the technical aspect and former designer of Ferrari and McLaren said that the goal of the new technical regulation is to compact the starting grid in terms of performance. The hope is to see the best and worst cars split by up to one and a half seconds, possibly even less, than the three seconds that split Mercedes and Haas in 2021.

The Greek technician interviewed by the Spanish newspaper AS stressed that matching the spectacle offered by the 2021 season will not be easy because the bar set by the duel between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton is quite high, but the hope is to ‘equalize’ the emphasis created by a grueling tug-of-war with competitions exciting and fought in which there will be more than two protagonists fighting for the final success: “It’s hard to hope 2022 will prove as spectacular as 2021 because last season was really exciting – her words – however, if there is a convergence of performance that will bring more cars to the top, this will only be positive. There are championships in which 12 different drivers win in a single season and the champion wins the title with three wins to his credit. We don’t want to go that far, but to go from three seconds of difference between the best and the worst car and less than half is our goal ”.

Tombazis, Brawn and all the working group that stitched the 2022 regulation in the name of battles and of the show hopes to achieve this through an aerodynamic downforce less affected by the chase of a car and 18-inch tires capable of suffering less from the heating that was encountered ‘in dirty air’ in recent seasons: “Giving two or more cars the chance to duel without overheating the tires is an important goal that we set ourselves in drafting the regulation. If this is the case it will only be positive for the show “.