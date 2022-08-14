Less speed, more show: F1, by introducing ground effect again starting from 2022, immediately sacrificed the possibility of lowering the lap records on the track to give drivers the possibility of chasing each other more easily, thus favoring overtaking. The DRS is still essential to bring the attack since the wake effect is less amplified, but at the level of intensity the races are objectively more exciting since the pilots can stay closer to the competitors for longer without this causing significant damage. to the tires in terms of temperatures and degradation.

The current regulatory cycle it will last until 2025 and in 2026 the new power units without MGU-H will debut. Starting from 1 September, the development of the current engines will also be definitively frozen in the hybrid part and therefore from 2023 to 2025 the performance gains will come from the refinement of the ground-effect cars that have started their journey in this 2022.

Nikolas TombazisTechnical Director of the FIA ​​single-seater division, expects considerable growth in terms of performance in the coming seasons: ” The cars hstill ample room for development – stated in an exclusive interview granted to FormulaPassion.it – ​​I believe that within next year we will begin to have a greater convergence and, if we do nothing in particular, within this regulatory cycle I expect a gain of a couple of seconds in the first year and then a second in the following years. So I expect about five seconds in total over the course of three to four years ”.

In any case, performance was never the priority when the new technical regulation was drafted: “The absolute level of performance is not important to us. If a car goes faster or slower than three seconds per lap, that’s not what makes it more or less spectacular. Clearly, if it went at half speed it would be another matter, but within normal levels we are not particularly concerned about this ”.