March 20 will be the date on which the Formula 1 single-seaters will battle it out for the first time in the next championship 2022. A race, the one planned in Bahrain, which will allow teams, drivers and above all spectators to be able to see the concrete effects of the new technical regulations, designed to be able to create more battles on the track. Thanks in fact to the numerous aerodynamic changes which will come into force, which will lead to the reduction of the ‘dirty air’ effect, the drivers will be able to reduce the gap from the car in front of them, increasing so the possibility of overtaking or dueling. In this way, moreover, even the medium-low ranking teams hope to be able to recover from the results achieved in recent seasons.

While waiting to understand what the actual results of these interventions will be, the Technical Manager of the FIA, Nicholas Tombazis, approaches the new season with cautious optimism. The Greek engineer, interviewed by Autosport, in fact, believes that this circumstance can really materialize, but more plausibly starting from the second half of the season: “It’s hard to expect it to be more exciting than 2021 – commented – because that’s a very high benchmark. However, I think that once the championship goes on, there will be even more cars fighting, and that would only be good. Looking at some championships from the past, I noticed that we had 11 winners in just one year – refers to the 1982 World Cup – with the possibility of taking the title with a few victories. I’m not saying we’ll get to that point but it would obviously be exciting to have a greater degree of variability. Furthermore, the possibility of following an opponent more closely, without overheating the tires and for longer periods, would be quite exciting ”.

To support the thesis from the former aerodynamic chief of Benetton, Ferrari and McLaren, there is above all the Alfa Romeo team principal Frédéric Vasseur, which aims to 2022 as the right year to make a leap forward in the rankings: “For sure, Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari will still have a big advantage in terms of technology, resources and so on – he has declared – but if from one weekend to the next you go from a fourth or fifth position in qualifying to a place in Q3, it means that you have taken the right direction. You have made choices that will allow you to gradually improve ”.