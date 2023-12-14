Battle of the gray areas towards 2026

Ross Brawn he had thundered in view of 2022, warning that any design choices against the spirit of the regulation would be sanctioned. The revolution with the return of ground effect in F1 was intended to allow drivers to duel with each other more easily and indeed at the beginning of 2022 the races were decidedly intense and hard-fought.

In 2023, however, the trend has worsened as regards the close pursuit between two single-seaters, with the chasing one again hit by flows of dirty air which also led to excessive degradation of the tires, or in any case to greater wear due to the proximity to the car in front.

Nick TombazisFIA technical manager of single-seaters, explained that the teams have found loopholes, gray areas in the regulations, to make it more difficult for another car to chase him: “The 2023 season has seen a deterioration in close pursuits. The cars have somewhat lost the ability to chase each other and we think we have understood why and what we need to do”his words reported by the newspaper Autosport.

For example, the protrusions on the front wings have come under scrutiny and will be unequivocally affected by the 2026 regulation. Regarding the speed and lap times of the next generation of single-seaters, Tombazis believes that they will not be record-breaking single-seaters: “I think they will be slightly slower cars, within two secondsbut even if they turn out to be slower than five seconds we won't worry.”