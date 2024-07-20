Tomba! Special Edition (known to us as Tombi!) will have its own official controller in a limited edition . In fact, it’s very limited considering that only a thousand units will be produced. It will be a special version of CRKD’s NEO S controller, purchasable only through Limited Run Games. So, the most passionate fans of Tomba! should hurry if they want one. After all, what better way to take down the Koma Pigs than with a themed controller?

The controller

It also has a really colorful and crazy design, like the game’s protagonist, which is unusually suitable for the object. For those who were wondering, NEO S controllers are usable with a variety of platformssuch as Nintendo Switch, PC or mobile systems. We are talking about a wireless controller equipped with a charging stand, characterized by smaller dimensions than other controllers, designed to make it as portable as possible.

An image of the controller

CRKD did not design it to replace the competition, but to provide an alternative to play with for those who already own a controller and want to try something different. Its shape also gives a lot of room for customization, given the free space on the front.

For the rest, you can Pre-order the Tomba! NEO S Controller at £59.99 / €69.99 / $59.99 from today, July 19th from the Limited Run Games store. Reservations will continue until September, but with only 1,000 units available, you might want to hurry.

For the rest, we remind you that the release date of Tombai! Special Edition has been set for August 1, 2024 on PC, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. We also remind you that it is not a remaster, but rather a sort of conversion created through emulation with the Carbon Engine.