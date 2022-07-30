In the course of 2022 it was announced that Crystal Dynamics was working on a new title dedicated to the Tomb Raider franchise, but very little news about the history or the world that we are going to explore has leaked. Perhaps now we will be able to know more, in fact during his Sacred Symbol podcast, Colin Moriarty declared that he had got his hands on a partial script used for the casting of the voice actors of the new title dedicated to Lara Croft.

According to Moriarty, the game is codenamed Jawbreaker and should have a more mature Lara as protagonist (apparently Crystal Dynamic was looking for a 30-year-old voice actress about five feet tall, both to dub the protagonist for the motion capture shoot). The game should have an even darker tone with the addition of fantasy elements, with our favorite bumblebee playing artifact protector rather than tomb explorer.

As for the story, her father’s mistakes have been left behind and Lara has become something of a celebrity. However, this new role brings her isolation and loneliness, even if with her deeds she has inspired a new group of “raiders” that she will have to lead to help her save the world when evil knocks on her door.

According to Moriarty, there will also be “bisexual dates” and “creepy horror elements”. Since it is a rumor, we must nevertheless listen to all this very carefully. What we know for sure about the new Crystal Dynamics title is that the game will be based on Unreal Engine 5.

Source: Wccftech