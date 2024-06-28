For some time now it has been known that a new game of tomb Raider is in development. It will be created by Crystal Dynamics, while Amazon Games will handle distribution duties. Amazon is also working on a new Lara Croft series, but they have already said that the two projects are not linked.

In an interview, Amazon Games Vice President Christopher Hartmann talked about Tomb Raider. Although he said that stories that occupy different media are important to them, her two current Lara Croft projects will be independent of each other.

‘Some people ask us if the series and the game will be connected. It’s not always necessary to combine everything, but it’s just one brand. This shows you why using different media is so important and why video games are such a vital part‘The businessman assured.

About the new game tomb Raider We know that Crystal Dynamics wants it to be some sort of middle ground. In a way it will work to unite the lines of the reboot and the original trilogy to show us a Lara closer to her classic version, but with some of the more modern elements. We don’t know when it might be released yet.

What do we know about the new Tomb Raider series on Amazon?

In January 2023 it was announced that Amazon was already working on a series inspired by tomb Raider for its streaming service, Prime Video. This will be written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge who wrote the series Fleabag as well as the movie 007: No Time to Die.

This time Crystal Dynamics will be heavily involved as they will serve as producers of the series along with Amazon MGM Studios. This could indicate that it will be more faithful to the source material than previous adaptations. Although for now it is not known if it will be based on the classics, the reboot trilogy or if it will be something completely new that only takes some elements. What would you like more?

