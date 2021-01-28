tomb Raider He has been giving his fans legendary adventures for almost 25 years, so Lara Croft It is already a character easily located by many people.

Proof of its success is that it has some films that had a moderately good range, although where it really shines is in the video game.

Netflix You know that these types of products appeal to your audience, so you are working on a new anime from tomb Raider, what if, Lara Croft will be the protagonist.

Not satisfied with having a live action from Avatar, the second season of The witcher and even a series of resident Evil, Netflix confirmed that he has another project gamer in process.

This week it was confirmed that they will make an animated version of Skull island, where we will see a little more of King kong, but along with this program they will also make an anime of tomb Raider.

This was reported in a press release that even showed a bit of the plot of this new project, which will take place after what we saw in the last game.

Will she look like the Lara Croft from video games?

Full details on this new anime remain secret, but they made some things clear, including that Lara will be the protagonist.

The series will be written by Tasha Huo, who will also take on the role of executive producer due to her experience with other jobs.

The most representative is The Witcher: Blood Origin, a live action that will serve as spinoff from the series starring Henry Cavill.

The premiere date as well as the cast that will lend their voices to the characters has not yet been revealed, but we will surely have news in the coming months.

Do you think this anime adaptation of tomb Raider It will be worth it and it will be good in the hands of Netflix?

