Lara Croft will be raiding your list Netflix next year, and on Wednesday, the streaming platform offered an exclusive look at its new animated series, Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croftduring your virtual event Drop 01.

The preview of Netflix of Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft It was brief, but it sets the tone and setting for the animated series. As announced in 2021, the show will follow the lives of Lara Croft after the events of the survival trilogy Crystal Dynamics (tomb Raider of 2013, Rise of the Tomb Raider of 2015 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider 2018). In the trailer, we see Laura wielding bow and arrows, exploring caves in faraway places and remembering their previous adventures and fallen comrades.

Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft will arrive on the streaming service sometime in 2024. The series is produced by Legendary Entertainment and animated by Powerhouse Animation, the studio behind Castlevania and Masters of the Universe: Revelation in Netflix.

Actress Hayley Atwell (Captain America the First Avenger, Mission: Impossible – Reckoning Part One) will lend his voice to Lara Croft in Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croftsucceeding Camilla Luddington, who voiced the character in recent Crystal Dynamics games.

Lara Croft will return in various forms in the coming years. Amazon is developing a live-action series based on the character, with the help of screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny). Then, of course, there’s the next video game tomb Raidera sequel fueled by Unreal Engine 5 and published by Amazon, which follows the survival trilogy of Crystal Dynamics. In the short term, fans of tomb Raider You will be able to relive the first adventures of Laura in February, with the release of the remastered Tomb Raider 1-3.

Via: Polygon

Editor’s note: Oh wow! This does interest me. Good things are coming for tomb Raider. Unfortunately it is not the same for the employees of Crystal Dynamics and that’s not cool 🙁