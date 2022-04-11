After the announcement of the new chapter of Tomb Raider in Unreal Engine 5 from Crystal Dynamicsnumerous fans have begun to speculate on the history of the title in question, also wondering if it can represent a remake of an old episode (we told you about it here). However, several enthusiasts did not like it the dark tones present in the latest trilogy of Tomb Raider and, in this regard, the writer of the games spoke about the character of Lara Croft.

In an interview released during the BAFTA Game Awardsthe writer of Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider, that is Rhianna Pratchettexpressed the own opinion regarding the characterization of Lara Croft in the last trilogy and gods his wishes regarding the evolution of the character.

The author claimed to have represented Lara in such a dark way since, at that point in history, the adventurer has not yet acquired the experience typical of the original chapters of the saga, but for the future the writer he hopes the franchise will adopt a more light-hearted atmosphere.

Pratchett, in fact, stated: “I would like to see fewer problems with the father, and here I have responsibilities! I love to see her act alone and feel a little joy in what she does. Because when we wrote the reboot, she was really going to be a real grave raider“. The author then continued, stating that Lara “it was a kind of proto-Tomb Raider. And all the traits that are associated with Tomb Raider such as tenacity, courage, resourcefulness, were something that only brushed its surface.“.

Pratchett then expressed the desire to see a more brazen and more self-confident Lara Croft, so that the next Tomb Raider is more light-hearted and less dark tones. In this regard, he stated: “I want to see the cutting edges and the things I would have loved to write. But, you know, she hadn’t gotten to that point yet, she hadn’t gained self-confidence yet“.

So, the Tomb Raider writer confirms that she would like to see a more cheeky and more confident Lara and that we might perhaps see in the new title. We remind you that on our site you can find an article in which we talk about as we imagine the new chapter of Tomb Raider currently in development.