Crystal Dynamicssoftware house producing tomb Raider And Marvel’s Avengershe announced via a post on his page Facebookthe collaboration with Amazon Games for the development of the next adventure of Lara Croft. The gaming section of Amazon will give a hand in the development of the title and will take care of the worldwide distribution of the same.

The latest non-mobile chapter of tomb Raider is Shadow of the Tomb Raiderdating back to 2018. Well-known guided platform adventure saga, not open world, made its appearance in gamers’ homes over 30 years ago on Sega Saturnto then get ported for pc And Playstation.