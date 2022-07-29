The new Tomb Raider moviewhich was supposed to follow up on the cinematic reboot with Alicia Vikander released in 2018, it was deletedwhich paves the way for a completely new project totally unrelated to the previous film.

According to reports from The Wrap, MGM would not have given the final green light to the project, effectively making the main deadline for the production of the new film fail and canceling the entire project.

Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft

At this point, the manufacturer also loses the possibility of taking advantage of the official Tomb Raider license for one last film, given the expiry of rightswhich opens up various other avenues.

So skip the whole project that involved the involvement of Misha Green as a screenwriter and director, but above all Alicia Vikander as hero, which would now find itself disconnected from Tomb Raider. The rights are returned to Crystal Dynamics, which in turn is now part of the Embracer Group and expects to find out what will happen.

Probably, a new auction for the award of film rights will be unleashed, which however will lead to a completely new project that could be considered a further “reboot”as it would be completely disconnected from the 2018 film and the character built on Alicia Vikander, waiting to find out what will happen next.